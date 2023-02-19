senior high chess club

Blake Webb explains the basics to a prospective chess club member at Mansfield Senior High School

MANSFIELD — Alim Rawls does his best to stay focused on school, but sometimes he'd just rather play chess.

A sophomore at Mansfield Senior High, Rawls has taught multiple friends how to play using a foldable board he carries around in his backpack. He typically plays during lunch. He's also admitted to the occasional game during class.

