Principal Nathan Stump introduces the Mifflin Elementary student council at a Madison Board of Education meeting in October 2021.

MADISON — Mifflin Elementary School has recently been awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community.

Staff at Mifflin Elementary has chosen to use One School One Book, a powerful literacy initiative to facilitate a love for books within the community, and will be utilizing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

