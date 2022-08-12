MADISON — Mifflin Elementary School has recently been awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community.
Staff at Mifflin Elementary has chosen to use One School One Book, a powerful literacy initiative to facilitate a love for books within the community, and will be utilizing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.
This is achieved through a cross-curricular approach hitting as many content areas to show how literacy can impact lives in different ways. In writing, prompts based on the book will be given weekly that tie in to both the content of the book as well as the English Language Arts standards that must be taught in each grade level.
Examples include writing from the perspectives of different characters, establishing writing buddies between grade levels where some standards overlap, journaling the growth of characters throughout the story, examining the purpose of the author, and making inferences, one of the most difficult concepts of reading, that extend beyond the text.
The music program plans on discussing how music can set a scene and match the mood of the book, and the whimsical nature of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adds an element of creativity where students will compose various elements of songwriting.
For Ohio history, a connection will be made between the required economics standards for social studies where students will be visiting a local chocolate factory and have a presentation from community members about businesses and their impact on the community over time.
This will be a year-long endeavor that will be prepared for Family Literacy Night so that families of all grade levels can enjoy and appreciate the connection between literature and all aspects of life.
The Harry and Lois McCullough Fund was established for the purpose of promoting writing, literature appreciation, music, and Ohio history through creative, innovative, and effective methods and programs. Mifflin Elementary is very grateful to be able to serve the community through this opportunity.
