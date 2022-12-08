mifflin elementary

Teachers, staff and students from Mifflin Elementary received an honorary banner to hang in their building during a recent Madison Local Schools board of education meeting.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — COVID-19 turned the world of education upside down, forcing students and educators to adapt to new and often-changing circumstances. 

Despite the challenges of the last three years, Mifflin Elementary School principal Nathan Stump said some good came out of the shakeup. 

