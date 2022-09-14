READY FOR HIRE
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state.

Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer programming in summer 2022, 2023 and 2024 and and one to create after school programming, with fiscal oversight from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. That program started this summer at F.I.R.S.T. School and Abraxas.

Tags