MANSFIELD — The 6th through 8th grade Academic Challenge teams wrapped up their season this month at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
On May 10th, twenty teams participated in the 6th Grade Academic Challenge meet. Crestview Team A emerged the winner with members Carter Blum, Titus Kelley and Zoe Kuhn. Colonel Crawford Team A made up of Grady Riggle, Seamus Comerford, Kyle Smith and Isaac Stirm was the runner-up.
On May 11th, thirty-five teams participated in the 7th/8th Grade Academic Challenge. Wooster Team A with members Aaron Vandegrift, Brooklyn Chelakadan, Daniel Jeon, Disa Patel, Tim Michel won the meet. Madison Team A of Chris Lucas, Cameron Porter, Bryce Tudor came in second.
Academic Challenge coordinator Leanna Ferreira said it is fun to see the level and intensity of competition. “We want to congratulate all competitors, but especially our winners for each tournament. It’s such a delight to see these young people light up as they compete!”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
