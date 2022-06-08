Back Row (L to R): Marilyn McFarland, Altrusa; Greg Nickoli, Superintendent, Pioneer; Bill McFarland, Member - Pioneer Board of Directors; Jeremiah Howe, Career Tech Supervisor, Pioneer; Candy Brenner, Altrusa
Front Row (L to R): Dewald Community Center staff Joanne Stricklin, Lead Teacher, and Lisa Gleisner, Director
MANSFIELD — The ‘Book Nook’ was unveiled to become a place for children to cozy up to a good book at the Dewald Community Center of The Salvation Army.
A handcrafted, solid oak ‘Book Nook’ was dedicated to the memory of Mansfield resident and valued member of Altrusa, Randy Moritz. Altrusa is an international non-profit organization making the Mansfield community better through service, literacy, fundraising and international projects each year.
Randy spent countless hours at the Dewald Center sharing her passion for literacy, and love of books. Moritz passed away in 2021.
The handmade reading bench started with an idea between Altrusa and the Dewald Center staff. An “idea” was presented to Jeremiah Howe, Career Tech Supervisor, Pioneer and with a combination of departments, Pioneer Career & Technology Center students created the magnificent bench.
The literacy-based Dewald Community Center serves students, grades 2-6 with Learning Zone, after-school homework help & enrichment and Summer Zone, a six-week summer day camp, and is located at 47 S. Main St., Mansfield.
