MANSFIELD -- Superintendent Stan Jefferson of Mansfield City Schools says the district's facilities staff is hard at work this summer.
During the July school board meeting, Jefferson reviewed a list of projects completed or currently in progress, all of which are scheduled to be finished before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
The facilities maintenance department is assisting with the district's reconfiguration plan, which includes moving all third grade classrooms from Sherman, Woodland and Prospect elementary schools to Malabar.
Facilities manager Robert Booth said his team has already moved Prospect's K-2 grade classrooms to Woodland.
The team will also help move preschool classroom materials from Springmill STEM to Sherman Elementary.
Booth said his crew -- which includes seven full-time staff and four summer hires -- is more than up to the task.
"It's been a great crew this year," he said. "It's actually the best crew that I've had since I've been here."
While much of the specialized work is contracted out, the district maintenance department is helping teachers move supplies, installing lights and drop ceilings, painting, among other projects.
"It's been a busy summer," Booth said.
The district will finish repaving the upper high school parking lot this year. Booth said the project has been done in phases due to budget constraints. Next year, the lot will be seal coated.
The department will also continue its re-roofing project at Malabar by replacing the leaky roof above the former shop classrooms. Booth said the full re-roofing should be complete by the end of next summer.
The projects completed or set to be complete by the end of summer include:
Tearing down and removing the trailers at Prospect Elementary
Tearing up and replacing broken concrete sidewalks at Malabar
Removing, cleaning and remortgaging loose bricks on the front of the Malabar building
Adding controls across the district which allow staff to access the buildings with their ID badges
Painting all walls in the preschool area at Sherman
Adding drop ceilings to all 15 preschool rooms at Sherman
Installing new lighting through the preschool classes at Sherman
Tearing out existing grass and weeds and putting in stone and raised beds for planting in the Sherman courtyards
Addressing concrete and drainage issues at Raemelton
Installing air conditioning units in all windows at Spanish Immersion
Painting all hallways at Woodland
Expanding the cafeteria at Woodland by removing the library wall
Remodeling the office at Woodland with new paint, lighting and flooring
Installed a new digital sign at Arlin Field. The new sign was donated to the district.
Installing vape detectors at the Mansfield Senior High School and Malabar Intermediate
Repaving the asphalt parking lot at the Malabar tennis courts
Installing a new the ventilation system at the Malabar pool, completing the HVAC work in the building
Installing a generator at Malabar
Installing a fence around the playground at Sherman