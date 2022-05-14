NORTH ROBINSON – More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 PSAT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
In February, Nolan McKibben received the news that he advanced to National Merit finalist status.
Colonel Crawford Schools noted this accomplishment this week. The school stated McKibben's focus has been on academics since the first day he stepped foot into high school. He will be leaving Colonel Crawford High School a North Central State Sci-Med Program with 82 CCP credits, a 35 superscore ACT, and 4.0 GPA.
McKibben has proven himself a leader through multiple avenues at Colonel Crawford. He is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) who has received all-league N10 honors in each varsity sport he has played.
McKibben has also been involved in 4H, Academic Challenge, math league, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Young Life, and in his local church. Nolan is also a tremendous piano player and often plays in his Trinity United Church of Christ in Upper Sandusky.
Last week the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners. Only 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The entire Colonel Crawford community wishes its heartiest congratulations to Nolan McKibben, National Merit finalist scholarship winner.
Superintendent Todd Martin said Nolan’s success is a tribute to his dedication to both academics and athletics.
“Nolan’s hard work has paid off with this honor, and we expect that he will continue to do great things as he moves forward in his education and life,” high school principal Jake Bruner echoed the praise of McKibben.
“We have watched Nolan excel throughout his time here at Colonel Crawford, and we couldn’t be more proud of this exemplary young man.”