MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Rotary Club recognized some of Richland County's most courageous and resilient teenagers during its McGowan Courage Awards ceremony earlier this week.

The McGowan Courage Award was named for Brigadier Bill McGowan, who served for 40 years as Commander of the Salvation Army.

Ben Gehrisch

Ben Gehrisch | Clear Fork High School

A loved one said, "Autism is a part of Ben, it's not everything he is. He is so much more than a diagnosis. Look past what you see as limitations and see the gifts it has given him. It may be true that he isn't good at eye contact or conversation, but he doesn't lie, cheat, or pass judgement on other people. We love his strengths, celebrate his quirks, and try to improve his weaknesses. We love you Ben!"
Miranda Waidler

Miranda Waidler | Crestview High School

A loved one said, "Every time I get a chance to talk to or about her, my heart swells and I get tears in my eyes. To say I am proud of the young woman that Miranda has become in an understatement. In fact, I fear I'm not using the right combination of words to convey how amazing Miranda is. She could have used the circumstances of her childhood to make excuses for herself. Yet she refuses to let these experiences define her and she is determined to make the most of her life."
Adison Delp

Adison Delp | Lexington High School

His nominator said, "Adison is quite simply a joy to know. He is highly respected by his classmates and our staff. Compared to his peers, Adison is one of the most likable and decent students I have ever known. He has a well-defined sense of right and wrong and is determined to live a moral life. His grateful demeanor is well beyond his years. Adison Delp is a one-in-a-lifetime student and first-class person whole will take full advantage of the educational opportunities available to him. He will make a positive impact in our future."
Alex Milligan

Alex Milligan | Lucas High School

His nominator said, "Alex has blossomed as a young adult academically and socially."
Macey Slonaker

Macey Slonaker | Madison High School

Her nominator said, "By sharing her struggles, Macey teaches others, especially younger students, that resilience is to be prized. Holding up under tremendous adversity demonstrates character and that success is attainable in spite of the tragedies that befall us. Macey is a remarkable ray of hope in a weary world. Macey is indeed a marvel!"
Robby Vogel

Robby Vogel | Mansfield Christian

His nominator said, "Since those early days of junior high, Robby has become an integral part of his class. He is loved for his quick wit, his incredible mind, limitless energy, and cheerful ways. He excels in his classes, has succesfully taken college courses and is thrilled to have all of his English classes completed for the rest of his life!

Robby says trusting God, knowing He is faithful and doesn't change, has helped him grow in self-control and peace. His family, church and school family have all helped to support and cheer Robby on in his endeavors. As he nears the end of his high school, he finds joy in laughing at himself, spending time with friends and playing baseball."
Sean Putt

Sean Putt | Mansfield Senior High School

His nominator said, "Sean is an inspiration for any student who has had to navigate the rigor of academics and athletics while simultaneously struggling with a disease that affects his physical health to such an extent."
Nicholaus Shaum

Nicholaus Shaum | Ontario High School

His nominator said, "In the midst of grief, tragedy, and rejection, Nick is a portrait of the courage that comes from a caring heart. Our staff and students are better because Nick is a part of our community. Nick plans to continue working with Child Evangelism Fellowship after he graduates from high school."
Kanija Green

Kanija Green | St. Peter's High School

She said, "I didn’t know my worth back then, but I will never question it again. I made my dream my reality."
Sam Alonzo

Sam Alonzo

A loved one said, "Sam continues to amaze me in overcoming difficult obstacles in his life. Not only has he overcome so many barriers, but he's excelled in areas I expected him to continue to struggle with. At each turn, he rose above expectations and delivered exceptionalism. I underestimated what he was capable of, and I am so incredibly thankful that my expectations didn't hold him back. He never thought he couldn't succeed and therefore he did succeed. I can't take any of this credit. It's all on him. I am just honored to be his mother and watch him shine."

