MANSFIELD -- North Central State College received a 2021 Paragon Award last week from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) at the council’s national conference in Denver.
The award, for “Brochure – Single or Series,” celebrates the college’s marketing team for its work on the Workforce Development Presentation Brochure.
“We are honored to recognize the outstanding work of community colleges across the country,” says Debra McGaughey, NCMPR’s 2021-22 president. “The creativity and hard work displayed in these winning entries is a testament to the talent and dedication of our members.”
The 2021 Paragon Awards drew 1,719 entries from 232 colleges across the country and was judged by nearly 70 professionals from the marketing and public relations industry. Entries stretched from coast to coast and from Vancouver, Canada, to Florida.
NCMPR’s Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. It's the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.
