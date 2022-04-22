BELLVILLE -- Registration for the Marching Princesses Baton Group will be Friday, April 29 at the Clear Fork Alliance Church on State Route 97, Bellville (across from the Clear Fork High School).
Those interested are invited to come in anytime between 4 and 6:30 p.m. to get registered, measured/pay for uniform top and baton if needed.
The Marching Princesses perform in area events such as the Bellville July 4th Parade and the Lexington Blueberry Festival Parade. They also perform at the Bellville Fair and one Clear Fork football game halftime show.
Led under the direction of Terry Shupe, the Marching Princesses will practice every Tuesday from June through September. At these lessons the girls will learn hand-eye coordination, parade and show routines and will work on social skills by working together as a team and making new friends in the process.
The girls are divided into five class levels: pre-school (ages 4 to 5), beginners, tricks, intermediate and advanced.
The group will be keeping the same uniforms as last year. All girls who are planning to join are encouraged to attend.
Uniform samples will be available to help with ordering the right size and measurements will be taken for batons if needed. \Information will also be given out on summer events that the girls will be involved in with their dates & times.
The first lesson of the season will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
This will be Terry’s 36th year leading the Marching Princesses. If you would like more information please call 419-886-3849 or private message on their Facebook page “The Marching Princesses”.
