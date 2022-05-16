James P. “Jim” Weldon left an estate gift of over $3 million to the University Club Educational Foundation to be used for college scholarships, including designated awards in memory of his parents William and Helen Weldon.
MANSFIELD -- The University Club of Mansfield will host a reception on Thursday, June 9 at Relax, It's Just Coffee, 105 N. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University Club's formation.
All current and former members as well as prospective new members are invited to attend. All attendees will receive a commemorative gift. Refreshments will be provided but you may bring your own drinks.
The University Club was founded in 1922 by J.C. Gorman and William Tawse as a social club for college-educated men in Richland County with an emphasis on encouraging advanced education.
Presently, the club provides over $80,000 per year in $2,000 renewable scholarships to a senior in each of 10 Richland County high schools.
For further information and to confirm attendance at the reception contact:
Bob Keller 419-571-4398.
Jerry Bandy 419-566-7920.
Dick Henry 419-543-0898.
Al Sigg 419-610-3229.
