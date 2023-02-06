WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4.
These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Friesen is studying actuarial science and mathematics and computing.
Established in 1922, the national honor society celebrates more than 100 years of rich history marked by scholarship and service. Grace College is home to one of 300 chapters that spans nearly every state in the nation.
“As faculty, we look forward to this event every year, as these are students who have really distinguished themselves in academics throughout their time at Grace,” said Dr. Lauren Rich, Alpha Chi faculty sponsor and chair of the Department of Humanities. “Membership in Alpha Chi is an honor signifying students’ hard work, dedication to learning and strong character.”
At this year’s induction ceremony, Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm gave the benediction. Following his speech, he was surprised by the bestowal of an honorary Alpha Chi membership.
Grace College Provost Dr. Kevin Roberts gave the keynote address after inductees were introduced by a faculty member from their major and presented with a certificate and pin.
Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society are:
Abigail Helmuth of Odon, Ind. studying English
Alyssa Swangin of Fort Wayne, Ind. studying criminal justice
Amornrat Kiatkamonmal of Thailand studying digital marketing
Anna Graves of Sellersburg, Ind. studying mathematics and computer science
Anna Hulstedt of Belvidere, Ill. studying accounting and business administration
Autumn Anderson of Roanoke, Ind. studying exercise science
Blake Burns of Winona Lake, Ind. studying biblical studies
Carlee Blackburn of Rochester, Ind. studying elementary education
Cora Masar of McPherson, Kan. studying counseling
Heidi Keiser of Covington, Ohio studying English
Jacelyn Ellinger of Warsaw, Ind. studying accounting
JoAnn Saloga of Johnstown, Pa. studying youth ministry
Josephine Gusa of Ubly, Mich. studying elementary education
Joshua Fisher of Warsaw, Ind. studying environmental biology
Josiah Thompson of Lizton, Ind. studying exercise science
Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio studying actuarial science and mathematics and computing
Keiko Kreklau of Mccordsville, Ind. studying Health Science
Maliyah Scisney of Noblesville, Ind. studying counseling
Melika Minnaar of Istanbul, Turkey studying health science
Micaela Eberly of Gibsonia, Pa. studying journalism and French
Mya Musselman of Rochester, Ind. studying elementary education
Natalie Sell of Hartwick, N.Y. studying accounting
Olivia Calnin of Trufant, Mich. studying counseling
Sadie Tuckerman of Defiance, Ohio studying biblical studies
Erika Murrill of Salem, Va. studying visual communication design
Alexandra Haberman of Leesburg, Ind. studying health science
The Grace College Alpha Chi chapter is sponsored by the Office of Faith, Learning & Scholarship.
For more information on the Alpha Chi Honor Society, visit www.alphachihonor.org. For more information about the Grace College Alpha Chi Chapter, contact faculty sponsor Dr. Lauren Rich at richlg@grace.edu.