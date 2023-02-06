Grace College honor society

Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4.

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4.

These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.

