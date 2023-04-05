IMG_0911.JPG

Supt. Stan Jefferson addresses the Mansfield City Schools board of education.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior High School learned this week it was one of 23 schools across the country, and the only one in Ohio, honored by the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) as a 2022 School of Excellence award winner.

ACAC is a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.

