DSC00596.JPG

The Mansfield Senior High School choir performs its 2022 spring concert at the Mansfield Art Center. This year, Mansfield graduates are invited to join the alumni choir.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — Matt Keasal has talked with many Mansfield City Schools alumni about their fond memories of high school choir.

DSC00621.JPG

Matt Keasal, director of choirs at Mansfield Senior High School, conducts during last year's spring concert.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com