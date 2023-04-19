Mindy Duncan

"Mama" Mindy Duncan, an art teacher at Mansfield Senior High School, said working with the students has been one her life's greatest joys. 

MANSFIELD — One of the things Mindy Duncan loves most about being a teacher is the letters she receives from students, telling her how their high school art class impacted their lives. 

Duncan was one of two staff members to receive an Every Student, Every Day Champion award during Tuesday's Mansfield City School board meeting. 

Jayvante Ross

Jayvante Ross said Duncan has helped him build his confidence.
Mansfield student Alex Rush holds up artwork completed in Mindy Duncan's high school art class.
Sophie Henderson holds up her regional award winning piece from the Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition. 

