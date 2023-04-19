MANSFIELD — One of the things Mindy Duncan loves most about being a teacher is the letters she receives from students, telling her how their high school art class impacted their lives.
Duncan was one of two staff members to receive an Every Student, Every Day Champion award during Tuesday's Mansfield City School board meeting.
"This has absolutely been the most rewarding job I could ever ask for," said Duncan, who has taught art at Mansfield Senior High School for 29 years.
"These kids, they touch my heart. I’m inspired by them. They're so intellectual, so creative, so talented and so respectful. It just it blows me away. I've enjoyed every step of the way."
Duncan has participated in several art shows and sold her work all over the United States.
Some of her former Senior High students include Todd Fisher, a fashion designer in New York City, Joe Langley, a former product designer at Hasbro and senior design engineer for TOMY International, Patrick Moore, senior art director at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, fine artist Abby Roemer and Julia Laux, Duncan's fellow art teacher at Mansfield Senior High School.
Other students have gone on to win local, regional and governor’s state art shows. Mansfield City Schools won the best display in this year’s Artapolooza at the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center.
Principal Robert McQuate said students have nicknamed her Mama Duncan. One of Duncan’s students, Jayvante Ross, said Duncan has changed his life for the better.
"She's taught me through hard work and dedication that you can do anything in life," he told board members. "Anything's possible.”
Board president Renda Cline thanked Duncan for her work at the high school.
“You give the children what they need in order to just try things and find out what they can do and how amazing they can be," Cline said.