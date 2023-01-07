Kati Magda

Kati Magda, a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and Ashland University, recently authored a biography on John Wilkes Booth.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase.

She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed on her left bicep.

