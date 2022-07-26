Mansfield Senior High School building

Mansfield Senior High School.

 File Photo

MANSFIELD -- Hemlines are dropping a little lower at Mansfield Middle and Senior High School this school year.

The Mansfield City Schools board of education voted Tuesday to update its campus wear policy, which affects middle and high school students, for the 2022-2023 school year.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com