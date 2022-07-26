MANSFIELD -- Hemlines are dropping a little lower at Mansfield Middle and Senior High School this school year.
The Mansfield City Schools board of education voted Tuesday to update its campus wear policy, which affects middle and high school students, for the 2022-2023 school year.
The proposed changes, presented by Senior High Principal Robert McQuate at Tuesday night's meeting, included raising necklines to the collarbone and dropping hems to the knee.
McQuate said administrators and staff were uncomfortable with previous policy.
“I certainly don’t want to get out a ruler and measure down from a young lady or young man’s collarbone,” he said. “This was something visual. It’s very cut and dry.”
Board members approved of the changes, but suggested one modification to clarify that “outdoor” jackets are not allowed indoors.
“Having taught at the high school, this makes sense,” board president Sheryl Weber.
Other changes include:
Necklines must not be lower than the collarbone. (Under the previous policy, necklines were to be no more than 3.5 inches below the collar bone.)
Students may wear quarter-zip, half-zip and full-zip fleece jackets during the school day.
Students may wear school-sponsored or school-related t-shirts referencing the district or any district building, rather than just Mansfield Senior High School.
Hoodies may not be worn and must be placed in the student's locker for the entire school day.
Uniform bottoms must not have holes, rips or tears.
Shorts and skirts must be long enough to touch the knee (Under the previous policy, shorts and skirts may not be shorter than one student ID length above the knee)
Cargo pants and shorts are now allowed at school.
Students may wear a Mansfield Senior High School varsity letter jacket inside the building during school hours.
Students may not wear outdoor jackets inside the building during school hours.
During student dress down and spirit days, students may wear jeans with frays or holes provided that no skin is showing.
During student dress down and spirit days, students may not wear bare back tops.
The board also voted Tuesday to proceed with combining two existing emergency levies and putting the combined levy up for renewal during the Nov. 8 election.
If renewed, the 19-mill levy generates $7.9 million each year. The cost is $1,900 for those with a property appraised at $100,000, although the board stressed this is not new money. The five-year levy would begin in 2023, with the first collection in 2024.
The board also:
Heard an update from Holly Christie on the district’s S.A.F.E. program.
Approved a settlement agreement.
Approved revised administrative and non union support fringe benefits and a administrator salary schedule for 2022-2023.
Approved reports, financials and gifts to the district presented by the treasurer.
Approved recommended contracts from the superintendent.
Approved district liability and fleet insurance through Liberty Mutual.
Approved an agreement with Rumpke for trash removal.
Approved a $30,000 contract with Marc II Construction to paint the hallways, tear down a wall and remodel the secretary’s office at Woodland.
Approved a proposal from Great Lakes Fence Co. to upgrade the gates at the Malabar tennis courts.
Approved a $33,870 contract with Imagine Learning for digital libraries.
Approved a $40,000 contract to the Fairfield County Educational Service Center for professional development services provided by Dr. Jennifer Hensely and Dr. Tom Fry for a total of 20 days.
Approved various personnel actions.