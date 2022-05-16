Audio/visual samples

These are among the audiovisual items for sale May 20 and 21 at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will be the site of a large, Audiovisual Sale on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 in the Community Room in the Main Library.

This sale is sponsored by The Friends of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library and will feature Entertainment DVDs, Non-Fiction DVDS, Children’s DVDs, CDs and Audiobooks.

Materials are library discards and donations that will be offered for sale at very low pricing. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their owns bags/totes.

SALE HOURS

Friday, May 20: Noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

