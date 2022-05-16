Mansfield/Richland County Public Library hosts audiovisual sale May 20 & 21 From the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library May 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These are among the audiovisual items for sale May 20 and 21 at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will be the site of a large, Audiovisual Sale on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 in the Community Room in the Main Library.This sale is sponsored by The Friends of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library and will feature Entertainment DVDs, Non-Fiction DVDS, Children’s DVDs, CDs and Audiobooks.Materials are library discards and donations that will be offered for sale at very low pricing. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their owns bags/totes.SALE HOURSFriday, May 20: Noon to 4 p.m.Saturday, May 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Lexington pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 42 Protestors in Shelby gather in support of abortion rights Welcome Home: Plenty of familiar faces will work Nike Football Skills Camp at Arlin Field Rare photo postcard proves 1912 Fredericktown trainwreck Blue Catfish are now a local angling option At 42, Stahl Forney began an 11-year college odyssey 29-year-old woman dies at Richland County Jail 33 Forever to host second-annual Mental Health Awareness Walk Sherman Heineman Park in Mansfield dates to the 1800s FREE EVENT: Cars and Coffee at Mansfield Motor Group Event Announcements May 16 Teen Book BUnch Book Discussion Club Mon, May 16, 2022 Free May 17 Madison Adult Career Program Open House Tue, May 17, 2022 Free May 17 Crafts with Linda Tue, May 17, 2022 Free May 20 The GeezeCats | Doo-Wop & Comedy Concert | May 20, 2022 Fri, May 20, 2022 See more / Submit an event