MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Division of Police would like to announce the opening of the 2023 "Safety Town Program."
Started in 1937 by Mansfield Police Officer Frend Boals, the "Safety Town" program is based on an educational platform designed to provide pre-kindergarten children with valuable traffic and personal safety tips and awareness.
Below is a list of the dates for this year's sessions. The sessions are divided out by the Mansfield City elementary school your child will attend in the fall; this is done so that the attendees can become familiar with those students who they will be attending school with during the 2023-2024 school year.
All children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023 are invited to attend. All sessions start at 9 a.m. each morning and end at noon at the Spanish Immersion School (Brinkerhoff School) located at 240 Euclid Avenue.
Please refer to the below information to determine which session your child is assigned to, based on the school they will be attending. Children whose school is not listed below will be assigned to a session with other children in the same school district.
All children MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED to attend Safety Town. The registration cut-off for a session is one week prior to the start of that session.
FIRST SESSION - JUNE 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23 (closed June 19th) Woodland, Foundation Academy, Spanish Immersion, Madison
SECOND SESSION - JUNE 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, JULY 3, 5, 6, 7 (Closed July 4) St Peters, 1st Assembly Day Care, Mansfield Christian, RSSA, St Mary’s
THIRD SESSION - JULY 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 Sherman, Discovery, Springmill Mansfield Area Y, Temple Christian, Open enrollment
For additional information including registration, please contact "Safety Town" coordinator Ginger Antrican at (419) 755-9428 Monday - Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.