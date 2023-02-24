mural club lede photo

Local artist Demetrius Howell offers advice on brushstrokes during a meeting of the Mansfield Middle School mural club.

MANSFIELD — Demetrius Howell stood over a group of seventh grade students, each with a different shade of blue on their paintbrush. A large black canvas with the profile of a tiger sketched in white sat atop their cluster of desks.

Howell is an artist, clothing designer and advisor for the new mural club at Mansfield Middle School. He and Luke Beekman of Mankind Murals have spent the last few weeks working with students to create three, five-by-five foot canvases that will hang on display inside the building.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com