Brandon Polak may not be old enough to vote, but he's already involved in Mansfield politics as a parks board member and budding political activist.

MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak has canvassed for local candidates, volunteered with the county board of elections and helped organize three political rallies in Mansfield — despite not being old enough to vote.

Polak, 16, was recently selected to represent Ohio in the YMCA’s Youth Advocacy Program. The junior at Mansfield City Schools will join 41 other students from across the country for a trip to Washington D.C. in February.

Polak, right, founded the Mansfield Committee for Community Safety with friend and former Youth and Government Member Gerald Vega, right.

