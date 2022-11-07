IMG_8701.JPG

Greg Morris, left, receives the Every Student, Every Day champion award during a Mansfield City school board meeting.

MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. 

Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house. 

tempImageJbUA77.jpg

The inside of the tiny house being built by students in Mansfield City Schools' construction and building trades program.
IMG_8714.JPG

Chadalyn Whitmore, a senior in the STNA program, was recognized during Monday's school board meeting for her work on the Tyger Book Barn.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com