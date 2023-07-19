Mansfield dismissal (copy)

Older Mansfield City students will soon have to walk through metal detectors at the start of the school day. 

MANSFIELD — Metal detectors are on their way to Mansfield City Schools. 

The district's board of education approved a $120,736 purchase agreement for the metal detectors at its special meeting on June 27. The purchase agreement with manufacturer CEIA USA includes the purchase of six systems, plus batteries and training for staff on how to use the machines. 

