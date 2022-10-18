MANSFIELD — Michelle Williams took her moment in the spotlight and shined it back on her students.
Williams was recognized by the Mansfield City School board Tuesday night as an Every Student, Every Day Champion. The designation goes to at least one staff member each month.
Williams is an English Language Arts teacher at Mansfield Senior High School, as well as the yearbook advisor, ninth grade class advisor and organizer of a recent powder puff football game.
“Mrs. Williams is a wonderful teacher, is well-organized and cares about her kids,” Senior High Principal Robert McQuate said.
After being recognized, Williams took to the podium and flipped through the latest edition of the high school yearbook, showing off the spreads her class had created.
“Yes, it's a lot of work, but really what is important to note is that it's entirely student-created,” Williams said of the yearbook.
“They consult with the publisher. They are in charge of the business, the marketing, the sales. They are taking all of the photos for the book. They are in control of the design and the layout.
"They conduct the interviews and they write all the stories. I'm really there just to kind of like support and guide and advise, but this is their book.”
In turn, Williams recognized four students from her yearbook class, seniors Madelyn Cramer and Ali Stecker and juniors Payton Ferguson and Andrew Cawrse. All four are returning staff members.
Williams said Cawrse brought much-needed sports knowledge to the staff.
“(Andrew) brings lots of energy to the program," Williams said. "We can count on him to always keep things moving and get the work done.”
Williams called Cramer an ace of a writer with an eye for design.
"Your eye is naturally drawn to this picture she chose for the dominant image and her story is one of the best I've seen," Williams said, holding the yearbook open to a spread on swimming and diving.
Stecker is the yearbook editor.
“She's a natural leader for this type of work — fantastic writer, helpful to everyone, always there to pick up when something needs done," Williams said.
Kevin Porter, who was at the meeting to recognize a student athlete, echoed the praise for Williams and her yearbook staff.
“They do a lot of work with the athletic department,” he said. “I really appreciate the amount of work that she puts in and especially the kids as well, showing up to events and helping recognize their fellow students.”
Porter welcomed Cawrse back to the podium to be recognized for his skill and dedication on the golf course. The junior golfer is the first Tyger to qualify for district in at least 20 years.
“His efforts in the offseason have paid off for one of the best seasons that any of our golfers have ever had,” head coach James White said.
Porter praised Cawrse for his hard work and attitude.
"They’re really building something special, I believe, in our golf program and Andrew has been a big part of that in leading the way," Porter said.
The board also recognized staff from Prospect, Sherman, Woodland, Spanish Immersion, the Tyger Digital Academy, Mansfield Middle and Mansfield Senior High School for their work implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
All seven schools received the bronze award for PBIS implementation during the 2021-2022 school year.
Dahni Reynolds, the district's board certified behavior analyst, said data shows "a trend of improvement" in student outcomes and discipline rates.