MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Schools board members received an update on school safety operations during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Sandy Hovest of Resource Solutions Associates in Norwalk updated the board on ongoing school safety efforts, including physical security assessments, recent training for administrators and quarterly meetings with emergency management personnel, first responders and public and behavioral health officials.
Staff will undergo safety training in October from the University of Findlay; the fees for the training are covered by a grant.
The district will incorporate additional initiatives in 2022-2023 to meet new state requirements, such as a threat and risk assessment and a multidisciplinary safety team in each building.
The district will also submit updated emergency response plans for several buildings to the state during the upcoming school year. Elementary plans are being updated to reflect the closure of Prospect Elementary and influx of former Prospect students at Woodland.
Emergency operations plans have to be submitted every three years for reapproval, but Hovest said the plans are "dynamic" and constantly being updated.
"We're always looking at those," she said. "We're constantly refining evacuation, relocation. Some of the schools have changed their relocation facility two or three times because it's safer to get to a new one or because the the old one wasn't big enough for the student volume or for some reason, it didn't work as well.
A safety plan for Arlin Field is in the works for the first time after the City of Mansfield began requiring all mass gathering sites to have a safety plan, Hovest added.
Students at all buildings will practice evacuation protocol in the fall.
The board later approved a $42,000 contract with Resource Solutions Associates for the 2022-2023 school year.
Building trades students work to completing mobile tiny house
The board also received updates from Nikia Fletcher, director of college and career readiness. Fletcher notified the board that the building trades career tech program recently received a Quality Chapter Award from SkillsUSA for successful completion of the chapter excellence program.
Building trades teacher Greg Morris also gave board members a tour of a tiny house being constructed by students in his department.
The 200 square-foot home is 27 feet long, built on a custom designed trailer with about 4.5 inches of insulation in the bed. The home already has a metal roof and vinyl siding.
Soon, students will have a hot-water heater mounted to the front and a mini-heating and air-conditioning system.
A small kitchen area will have cabinets, a countertop and a fold-out dining table, as well as space for appliances. A sleeping area is large enough for a full-size bed.
"The bathroom is probably going to have a sliding barn door," Morris added as he walked to the other side of the trailer.
"There's a shower on the right, and then a sink and toilet."
Morris said the trailer is "about 85 percent" complete. Once it's finished, the school district will sell it to recoup the cost of materials.
Morris said a local auctioneer has agreed to auction the home at no cost to the district.
Effie James, GEAR UP site director, updated the board on the program's first year.
GEAR UP is a grant-funded program aimed at preparing middle and high school students for success after graduation.
Key events from the program's second semester included a FAFSA night, when staff helped 13 families register and complete the financial aid applications.
The school also held a "Tyger Signing Day," which celebrated all seniors with a plan in place to continue their education, enter the workforce or join the military.
“It’s not about where they’re going, it’s about making a plan," James said.
Board members expressed their appreciation to James, Fletcher and Morris for their work to engage students.
“You guys are doing an awesome job. Any time we’ve got a motivated student, the sky is absolutely the limit. Our kids can do anything especially if they're motivated," Vice President Gary Feagin said.
“Thank you for the work that you’re doing, bringing in (grant) money, getting our kids motivated and making our job easy.”
The board also voted 5-0 in favor of a resolution declaring necessary the renewal of two emergency levies. The vote allows the district treasurer to send a resolution to the Richland County auditor, who will calculate the updated millage for the levies.
The renewal will combine two emergency levies, which collect a combined $7.9 million. One $4 million levy expires in 2023; the other levy expires in 2025.
Treasurer Tacy Courtright said the combined renewal will not cost taxpayers additional funding, it merely combines two tax levies to avoid voter fatigue. If voters pass the new combined levy, the unexpired $3.9 million levy will be canceled.
The board also:
Voted to withdraw from its contract with the North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. NCOCC was not able to complete the transition in time for the upcoming school year, according to Director of Personnel Mark Wilcheck. The district will begin a contract with the Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology during the 2023-2024 school year, resulting in a cost savings to the district of $50,000.
Approved contracting with Julian Grube for auditing services as required by the state of Ohio.
Approved updated instructional materials for 4th thru 6th grade reading, French, 7th and 8th grade math and software.
Approved a $76,870 contract with Hammett Asphalt Paving for projects at Arlin Field and the high school parking lot.
Approved a $16,000 invoice with John’s Drain Service and Excavating to remove two trailers and decks from Prospect Elementary.
Approved a $24,200 contract with Alumni Roofing for roof repairs at Malabar Intermediate.
Approved a contract with Steven Helbert to provide attendance services at a cost of $36,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. Helbert will work 28 hours per week at $35 per hour.
Recognized track athletes Maurice Ware and Amil Upchurch for their performance at the state track meet.