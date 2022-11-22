Mansfield City Schools logo

MANSFIELD — Administrators at Mansfield City Schools say the district will continue to look for cost-saving measures after releasing its most recent five-year forecast.

Treasurer Tacy Courtright briefed the school board on the November forecast Monday morning. The forecast predicts that overall expenditures will continue to rise from a projected $51.2 million in fiscal year 2023 to $59.2 million in fiscal year 2027.

Download PDF Mansfield Five Year Forecast
Mansfield Treasurer Tacy Courtright gave an overview of the district's most recent five year forecast during a board meeting Monday.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com