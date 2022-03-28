Mansfield City Schools Choir to host 5k on May 28 From Mansfield City Schools, Special to Richland Source Mar 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mansfield City Schools Choir will host a 5K on May 28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD -- The choir program at Mansfield City Schools will be hosting a 5k run/walk on May 28 at 8 a.m. at Mansfield Senior High School.The race will run down Linden Road, around North Lake Park, and even hop on the B & O trail. All race participants will receive a race day t-shirt.Interested athletes can register at https://runsignup.com/mhsmilesformusic5kIf you want to support the choir but don't want to run the race, donations can be made through the race registration website.Proceeds benefit the choir in their efforts to keep bringing the best music education to the students of Mansfield. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Choir T-shirt Race Sport School Work Program Participant Website Donation Trending Madison High School releases honor roll list Take a look at East Main Street Shelby in 1907 Lucas student learns the road to success rolls through ingenuity Mansfield native promoted to Senior Director of Operations for Walmart’s East Business Unit Miller City's 1950 state title team created a magical memory Grand Jury finds justifiable use of deadly force in fatal July 29 shooting by Mansfield Police Fishing heats up as water temperatures rise Shelby company earns construction bid for Mansfield Fire Dept. bunk room alterations Golden Poppy owners breathe fresh life into familiar boutique Ohio has a rich water history from Erie Canal to boating & fishing on Ohio River and Lake Erie Stuff to Do Mar 28 March of Prayer 2022 Mon, Mar 28, 2022 Free Mar 29 Story TIme for Ages 2 - 5 Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Free Mar 29 Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Story Time Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Free Mar 29 March of Prayer 2022 Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Free Mar 30 Teen Homework Help Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Free Mar 30 March of Prayer 2022 Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Free Mar 31 Story Time for Ages 2 - 5 Thu, Mar 31, 2022 Free Mar 31 Knotty Kniiters Thu, Mar 31, 2022 Free Explore Open Jobs Job Mind Body Align LLC and MBAwareness is hiring for a Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Updated May 11, 2021 Comments Job Title: Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Job Richland Source is hiring a Community Development Reporter Updated Jan 31, 2022 Comments Company Mission, Vision & Culture Admin RICHLAND COUNTY AUTO TITLE OFFICE DEPUTY CLERKS Updated Mar 24, 2022 Comments OPEN POSITIONS – AUTO TITLE DEPUTY CLERK