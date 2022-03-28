5K

The Mansfield City Schools Choir will host a 5K on May 28.

MANSFIELD -- The choir program at Mansfield City Schools will be hosting a 5k run/walk on May 28 at 8 a.m. at Mansfield Senior High School.

The race will run down Linden Road, around North Lake Park, and even hop on the B & O trail. All race participants will receive a race day t-shirt.

Interested athletes can register at https://runsignup.com/mhsmilesformusic5k

If you want to support the choir but don't want to run the race, donations can be made through the race registration website.

Proceeds benefit the choir in their efforts to keep bringing the best music education to the students of Mansfield.

