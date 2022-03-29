MANSFIELD – Summer break will come earlier than expected for students at Mansfield City Schools.
The school board voted during a special meeting Tuesday to change the last day of classes from June 2 to May 27.
Graduation will not be impacted by the change.
Supt. Stan Jefferson said the change will allow teachers and staff affected by the district reconfiguration to have extra time for moving their classrooms.
Starting next school year, Malabar Intermediate will be a third through sixth grade building. The district’s pre-kindergarten program will move to Sherman Elementary.
The board also approved a $154,180 contract with Marc II Construction Co. for renovations to the Sherman building.
Facilities director Robert Booth said the renovations will prepare the building for the arrival of pre-kindergarten students.
“The building was originally the middle school,” Booth said. “The big thing is the restrooms because preschool kids can’t use the restroom for the older kids.”
In addition to putting miniature toilets and sinks in some of the restrooms, the contractor will be removing carpet and cabinets from some of the old home economics classrooms that will house the pre-K classes. The building will also have a separate, secure vestibule entrance for its youngest students and a new receptionist area.
