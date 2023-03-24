Stan Jefferson

Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session, Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the Pete Henry Gymnasium of Mansfield Senior High School.

According to an email from the district Friday afternoon, "the purpose of the special board meeting is to take action regarding Student Dress Code/Campus Wear."

