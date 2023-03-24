Mansfield City Schools Board of Education sets special meeting Tuesday, March 28 Special to Richland Source Mar 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson (Richland Source file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session, Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the Pete Henry Gymnasium of Mansfield Senior High School.According to an email from the district Friday afternoon, "the purpose of the special board meeting is to take action regarding Student Dress Code/Campus Wear." Education Mansfield Board of Education rejects proposal to drop campus wear requirement By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter Mansfield City students, staff and administrators spent nearly three hours Tuesday night making a case against campus wear during a board meeting.The school board then rejected a proposal to eliminate it — at least for the time-being. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Pedagogy University School Systems Trending Loudonville man involved in multi-vehicle crash that kills Illinois man Defending champ Glenville State awaits Ashland in Final Four AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father ODOT: U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation continues Mansfield Board of Education rejects proposal to drop campus wear requirement Open Source: Community raising funds for Lexington coach with brain cancer Mansfield Tire & Rubber is seen through the eyes of Margaret Marlow AU dethrones Glenville St. in Final Four, reaches national championship game Walker Lake Starbucks workers strike Wednesday with 100 other stores across the nation 2 new fugitives, 2 sex offenders sought this week by task force officials Event Announcements Mar 24 Spring Open House Boat Show and On-Water Demos Fri, Mar 24, 2023 Free Mar 24 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24 Golden Poppy's One Year Anniversary Fri, Mar 24, 2023 Free Mar 24 Harper for Law Director Campaign Fundraiser Fri, Mar 24, 2023 25.00 See more / Submit an event