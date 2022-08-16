MANSFIELD — Supt. Stan Jefferson wants the Mansfield City Schools’ strategic plan to propel real, lasting change.
“We were committed as a district that we needed a document that would not sit on a shelf and that we would actually implement,” Jefferson told school board members, recalling the planning process that began back in 2019.
“We did focus groups with our staff, our students, with the community, with our board and teachers and then the next thing you know, here comes March of 2020.”
Despite pandemic delays, the district’s five-year strategic plan was completed this year. The school board approved the final version at its meeting Tuesday.
The plan includes new mission and vision statements for the district, along with a list of strategies and action steps surrounding the plan’s three themes: succeed, engage and renew.
The final version was largely the same as a draft presented in January, but contained two extra action items: identify causes and develop supports to reduce chronic absenteeism, and allocate funds for instructional resources that allow for annual replacement/updates.
Many of the strategies have to do with academics. Others cover topics like district facilities and community engagement. Additional priorities include a more intentional focus on graduation and post-secondary pathways for students.
The board also voted to allow substitute teachers with a minimum of an associate’s degree for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years, as decided by recent legislation.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio required all substitute teachers to hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. In response to a statewide lack of substitute teachers, the Ohio legislature has waived that requirement through the 2023-2024 school year.
The board also approved a contract with the City of Mansfield to bring back a school resource officer for the 2022-2023 school year.
The district has not had a school resource officer since the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of community police officers within the Mansfield Police Department.
“Safety is the first priority for our students and staff and we’re grateful that we’re able to contract with the city for this service,” Jefferson said.
The district will pay the city a total of $56,000 for the school year, which will be invoiced quarterly and paid through the general fund.
Jefferson confirmed the officer will be Matthew Brewster, who previously worked as the district’s SRO. He added that schools across Ohio are looking for ways to improve school safety and security, but also tap into other strengths SROs have to offer.
The board also approved:
A contract with the local Teamsters union, which includes the district’s transportation workers.
An increase of $1 for adult lunches and $.50 for adult breakfast. The new prices will be $5 and $3 respectively.
A contract with the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center for safety consultants. According to Jefferson, these personnel include individuals who assist administrators with securing buildings, monitoring hallways, providing coverage during student arrival and dismissal and help during extracurricular events.
A partnership with T-Mobile to provide hotspots for students in the Tyger Digital Academy and those with limited internet access at home.