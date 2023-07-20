Amanda Terakedis

Amanda Terakedis will serve as Mansfield City School's new director of pupil services.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Amanda Terakedis has had a soft spot for individuals with special needs ever since she was a high school athlete.

“Our managers were students with disabilities. They were there every day giving us high fives,” she recalled. “I told my parents, I love education and I think I love special education.”

