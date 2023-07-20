MANSFIELD — Amanda Terakedis has had a soft spot for individuals with special needs ever since she was a high school athlete.
“Our managers were students with disabilities. They were there every day giving us high fives,” she recalled. “I told my parents, I love education and I think I love special education.”
The Mansfield City Schools board of education hired Terakedis as the district’s new director of pupil services during a Tuesday night meeting. She’ll replace Jonathon Burras, who accepted a job at Clear Fork Valley Local Schools.
“We had very good candidates. She rose above,” said Mark Wilcheck, director of personnel services.
Terakedis previously spent six years as student services coordinator for Wooster City Schools. She’s also worked as a middle school intervention specialist.
Overall, she’s worked in education for 22 years.
Terakedis earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from West Virginia Wesleyan College, a master’s in special education from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s in administration from the University of Akron. She said she applied for the role at Mansfield City Schools because of her passion for helping students.
“I'll be able to use my heart, my knowledge, to be able to show compassion for families, be able to be compliant and just do what we need to do to be able to serve them,” she said.
Although her contract doesn’t officially begin until Aug. 1, Terakedis agreed to look over a proposed estimate for a contract between Mansfield City Schools and the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center after some board members raised concerns about the cost.
The board was set to vote on accepting an estimate for a 2023-2024 school year contract, but tabled it instead.
Under the agreement, the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center would provide services relating to attendance, behavior intervention, educational consulting, intervention, instructional technology consulting, literacy consulting, occupational therapy, physical therapy, principal mentoring, school psychology assistant, school psychology, special education consultant, special education preschool, speech and language pathology, talented and gifted coordination and tech coaching.
It includes 20 contracted workers for special education and related services, many of whom would be paid upwards of $90,000 for the school year. The total estimated cost for the contract was $1.7 million.
Board member Chris Elswick suggested tabling the estimate and giving Terakedis time to review the contract and make adjustments before committing to the amount.
“We’re coming into a contract for a director that’s not even here anymore,” he said. “This is not a contract I trust.”
Supt. Stan Jefferson said Tekadis will be able to tweak the services the district receives as needed later, but any cost savings wouldn’t be realized until the next billing period. According to treasurer Tacy Courtright, payments would be deducted from the district’s bimonthly payments from the state.
Elswick also said other school districts don’t spend nearly as much on ESC contracts as Mansfield City Schools.
“We’re double, if not more than, any other school district that’s even comparable to us,” Elswick said. “I think there's areas where we can save money.”
Chief academic officer Stephen Rizzo said many of the services covered in the Mid Ohio ESC contract were once covered by Mansfield City Schools employees.
“As people left, retired, took other jobs, we shifted from in-house people,” he said. “A big shift was made under the previous superintendent and that trend is continuing.”
The board also approved:
A $61,900 contract with Mind Body Align for social emotional learning programing and professional development at Malabar Intermediate.
An additional reimbursement for Moody Nolan LLC for its master facility planning series. The district will add an additional $1,750 to the previously agreed upon $99,220.
Various personnel items, including the resignation of pupil services director Jonathon Burras and career tech instructor Sean Adams.
Approved the assignment of Shirley Jefferson as principal of the Tyger Digital Academy and Heather Kushner as director of the success center at Hedges.