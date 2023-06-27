The new dress code varies only slightly from the temporary one the board approved this spring, when the board suspended campus wear requirements for the fourth quarter.
"We're hoping to decrease our incidents of discipline with helping the students feel like they are a part of their school environment and doing things that are age-appropriate and inclusive," board president Renda Cline said.
The updated policy allows all students to wear athletic pants, including soccer or track pants, sweatpants and joggers, provided they meet the other terms of the school dress code like not being excessively baggy or tight.
The new guidelines also clarify that student dress should not be “excessively torn or tattered.” Areas of exposed skin must be covered by another layer underneath the clothing, like wearing tights or leggings under a pair of ripped jeans.
On the recommendation of an advisory committee, the length requirement for shorts, skirts and skorts was changed from “fingertip length” to “mid-thigh.”
The policy also specifies that students wearing leggings, jeggings or yoga pants must have an appropriate top worn over the pants that reaches to the mid-thigh or beyond.
The transition from campus wear to a dress code began three months ago, when students and staff urged the board to drop mandatory campus wear.
Proponents said the enforcement of a strict school uniform policy was creating an unnecessary financial burden for families, and tension between teachers and students.
Many school board members voiced support for campus wear during discussions in March, arguing it creates a sense of unity and reduces bullying for students who don’t own the latest and trendiest items.
Nevertheless, the board approved a probationary dress code for the final quarter of the school year and agreed to revisit the policy in the summer.
After the school year ended, an advisory group of about 50 students, parents, teachers and administrators discussed how the trial run went and possible areas of improvement.
"The students were very articulate and respectful," said Stephen Rizzo, chief academic officer. "It was neat to see the students and staff having the discussion back and forth.”
The group recommended keeping the dress code in place. Rizzo acted as a spokesperson, presenting the group's case to the board.
Board members said the process was a good opportunity for students to learn how to advocate for change in a respectful, systematic way.
"It was a process and I'm glad that we worked as a collective team," Cline said. "I appreciate all the work that everyone has put in, helping the students to understand that this is how you engage.
"This is how you change policies and this is how you get everyone included and you make sure you don't miss people.”
Board member Linda Golden commended students for holding each other accountable.
“I'm appreciative that the students took ownership of it," she said. "The kids that were in government class and the leaders of the classes really got engaged and they really monitored the other kids in the building. And I hope that continues because I know they want to keep it.
“We told them that this was going to come down to them following through and I really think they did.”
Mansfield City Schools first implemented its campus wear requirement for high school students when the new Mansfield Senior High School building opened in 2005. The requirement was extended to middle school students during a grade reconfiguration in 2010.
Rizzo said the new dress code is consistent with those at the district's elementary schools, Spanish Immersion school and Malabar Intermediate, which never had campus wear.
In his view, it's a positive thing.
“We want an environment that is conducive to learning," Rizzo said. "Students want the ability to express themselves individually within our dress code. One of the main things we heard frequently was comfort. They want to be comfortable at school.”
Supt. Stan Jefferson also voiced his support.
“I think to be a great leader, you have to be a great listener," he said. "We, as the leaders of this district, need to not only listen to our community, but listen to our students.”
The board also approved various personnel actions, including assigning John Beasley as dean of students at Malabar Intermediate.