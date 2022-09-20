Stan Jefferson

The Mansfield City Schools board of education approved a five-year contract with Supt. Stan Jefferson Tuesday night.

MANSFIELD — Supt. Stan Jefferson still loves coming to work -- even after 31 years with the Mansfield City School District. 

The Mansfield City School board unanimously approved a five-year contract with Jefferson at Tuesday night's board meeting. 

Staff reporter focused on education and features.