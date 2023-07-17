MANSFIELD -- The impact of House Bill 33 is already being felt in Mansfield.
“(This is) a major victory for families in Ohio,” says Dr. Cy Smith MCS Superintendent. “Finally, after decades of lobbying, every student in Ohio will be eligible for a scholarship to attend the school of their choice.
"Regardless of where you live, your family income, or the report card of the local school district. Sending your children to a private school is now an option for everyone. We are so thankful to our legislators, both locally and statewide, who supported this bill and diligently worked with us to make this happen.”
This has been made available because of the passage of HB33, new legislation, which has expanded the voucher program. Every family will qualify for a scholarship.
The expansion will allow parents to finally access the best educational fit for their child, Smith said. This is a pivotal opportunity that has come at the perfect time for those interested in private education.
The state budget goes into effect immediately, so all students are eligible for a scholarship this upcoming school year.
"We anticipate that for Christian families in our area who have been unable to access Mansfield Christian because of financial commitments, choosing an education that aligns with their Christian values will be a high priority this fall," school officials noted in a press release.
"Christian families have tremendous concerns about what their children are learning in school and without the cost barrier, we anticipate that many parents will investigate a well-established, high-quality, private school like Mansfield Christian for their children."
The scholarship amount varies on a sliding scale. Everyone receives some level of funding which is a big win for all families. Families with income at or below 450% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or a family of four with a total household income of $135,000 is eligible for the maximum amount. Families with incomes above the 450% qualify at a prorated amount.
Tuition at Mansfield Christian is just below the voucher amount in the high school and just above the voucher amount in grades K-8.
Whether it is a family that has sacrificed for years to make Christian education a reality, or a family new to Christian education, this guaranteed financial help is an incredible blessing for everyone and is essentially an answer to prayer for so many, school officials stated.
"We are anxious to meet families that are aligned with our mission and prioritize the biblical worldview."
About Mansfield Christian School
Mansfield Christian School was founded in 1961 to partner with Christian families and their churches to educate their children. The school’s academics are rooted in a biblical worldview that equips students to pursue excellence in everything and to live and serve as spiritually mature followers of Christ.