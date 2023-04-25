Prospect Elementary

Prospect Elementary School, located on Gilbert Ave, will be torn down this summer

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Prospect Elementary School is slated for demolition. 

The Mansfield City Schools board of education voted Tuesday to approve a contract with Advanced Demolition Services, LLC to abate and demolish the building, located at 485 Gilbert Avenue.

