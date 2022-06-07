MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools board of education ratified two contracts with the Mansfield School Employees Association during a special meeting last week.
One contract is with the teachers in the district; the other is with the district's support staff. Both are three-year contracts taking effect on July 1.
The contracts passed in a 3-0 vote. Board member Chris Elswick was absent from the meeting; board member Linda Golden abstained because she has a family member employed by the district.
"Our Board has tremendous respect for our teachers and the outstanding effort they bring to school every day," board president Sheryl Weber said.
"The hard work of both negotiating teams resulted in a contract that is not only good for students and respectful of the professional duties of our staff, but is also fair to our taxpayers."
Teachers will receive a one percent increase in base pay for the first two years of the contract, then a two percent increase in pay in the third year. Support staff received a pay raise during earlier contract negotiations, according to MSEA President Brad Strong.
Strong said both contracts were popular among union members, with high voting ratios and passage rates above 95 percent.
In addition to a pay raise for teachers, Strong said the contract included improved vision insurance and more tuition reimbursement funds for continuing education and licensures.
He added that health insurance premiums did go up, but are still "reasonable." Staff are allowed to accumulate more sick days and there are now more ways to contribute to health savings accounts.
The contract also changes the number of pay periods in a year from 24 to 26, as requested by staff.
"It's a solid contract," Strong said. "It's a lot of small things, but those things add up."
Supt. Stan Jefferson said he was grateful to all parties for their hard work.
"Our amazing teaching staff and support personnel are the foundation of our excellent schools," Jefferson said. "I would like to thank the Mansfield School Employees Association and the board negotiations committee for their efforts to come to an agreement with a fair contract."
Strong said now that the contracts are settled, the union will likely shift its focus to supporting the district's levy renewal efforts. The union must officially vote on whether or not to endorse the levy renewal, but Strong said he anticipates the group will vote in favor.
