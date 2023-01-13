Holly Christie

Holly Christie, director of student support programs for Mansfield City Schools, briefs the board on the S.A.F.E. program, which serves homeless students and their families.

MANSFIELD — Kathy Goodwin's job brings a mixture of tears and triumphs.

A community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, Goodwin works primarily with adult family members of homeless students in the Mansfield City School district.

Kathy Goodwin

Kathy Goodwin, a community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, has worked with the district's S.A.F.E. program since Feb. 2022.

The Tyger Den is where Mansfield City Schools stores new, donated products for homeless families in the district. Items include sanitary products, clothes, coats, shoes, diapers, toys, books and school supplies.

Phil Mitchell

Phil Mitchell, program coordinator for the S.A.F.E. program, addresses the school board Tuesday.

