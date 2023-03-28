Renda Cline

President Renda Cline addresses the public during a Mansfield City school board meeting. 

MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Middle and Senior High School won't have to wear campus wear from April 11 through the end of the school year.

The Mansfield City school board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to drop the campus wear requirement and implement a dress code for a pilot period, which will start after spring break. 

"We will see how this works, if it's better or if it's worse. There is a reason we went to uniforms to begin with," board Vice President Chris Elswick said.
Linda Golden, a retired Mansfield City Schools teacher, said she's glad to see changes to the campus wear policy. Golden and other board members urged students to respect the new dress code guidelines. 

