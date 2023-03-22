renda

President Renda Cline addresses the public during a Mansfield City school board meeting.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield City students, staff and administrators spent nearly three hours Tuesday night making a case against campus wear.

The Mansfield City school board then rejected a proposal to eliminate it — at least for now.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com