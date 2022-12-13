MANSFIELD — Robert Watson wants to do more than teach his students about the past. He wants to empower them to take charge of their future.
“When they find out certain rights they have — they don't have to wait til they're 18. They don't have to wait til they're 21. They just have them because they're human — I love that," said Watson, a social studies teacher at Mansfield Senior High School.
Watson was honored as an Every Student, Every Day Champion during a Tuesday meeting of the Mansfield City School board. He currently teaches American Government, AP American Government, Economics and African American Studies.
While Watson remains a passionate educator, teaching wasn’t his original career path. He earned his first degree in business administration and was working in the produce industry in Los Angeles when his church began offering English as a Second Language courses for immigrants.
Following the Rwandan genocide, he and his wife later traveled to the country on a short-term missions trip to help teach English at newly-established public schools. It was there, in central Africa, that Watson realized he loved teaching.
The couple returned to the States and Watson went back to school. He earned a master’s degree in education from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
"My wife encouraged me," Watson said. "I never thought I'd go back to school. I have dyslexia. Reading and writing is hard for me, so it's just something that I have to work harder at."
Having dyslexia impacts the way Watson teaches. He doesn't allow students to use the learning disorder as an excuse, but he also doesn't take points off for spelling.
Watson has taught at Mansfield Senior High School for 10 years, but his own educational journey hasn't stopped. He’s currently a doctoral candidate in educational leadership from Ashland University.
His research is focused on why there are nationwide racial and ethnic disparities in college prep coursework.
“There is no disparity in intelligence based on skin tone, or ethnicity, or country,” he said. “Yet there is a disparity in how many students of color are taking the high-end AP and honors classes.”
Watson said his favorite part of teaching is interacting with students and seeing the discoveries they make.
“It's interesting to see the preconceived ideas they have and as those break down, then they start to ask, 'Why do we have these problems here in America?'" he said, referencing his African American studies course.
"We're trying to give them the opportunity to have those open discussions so they can start to mend those areas in the next couple generations."
Watson’s interest in history is rooted in the big picture — the way societies interact with each other, the ebb and flow of money and power, the reasons behind prejudice and hate and how those walls can be broken down.
Watson said he has no political agenda for his students, but he does want them to think about the way politics and government impact their lives.
"I would like them to think like them — not like their parents, not like their teacher — and to challenge us, to continuously challenge us," Watson said.
"I want them to challenge everything that we say — which doesn't go well with every other teacher in the building, but the social studies department loves it.”
In addition to getting students engaged, Watson said he enjoys motivating them to go farther than they thought possible.
"There is a perceived conception from other communities that the students at Mansfield Senior High are just so needy and they're just not quite up to par and when you meet our students, that's not true at all," Watson said.
"Our students can match up with any students in anywhere across Ohio and across the nation when it comes to intelligence, drive, aggression, competition," he said. "I like working with kids, but many times they don't know how powerful they are. Many times they don't know that they can go to college."
During his brief address to the board, Watson recognized two of his own students, Brandon Polak and Santana Saavedra. Both are juniors and members of the school’s Youth and Government chapter, which allows students to participate in a model government session at the Ohio Statehouse. Watson is the chapter advisor.
Stephen Rizzo hands certificates of recognition to juniors Brandon Polak (right) and Santana Saavedra (center).
Santana Saavedra, a junior at Mansfield Senior High School, thanks the school board for recognizing him as an Outstanding Tyger. Saavedra's teacher Robert Watson described him as a stellar student. Saavedra also tutors and is a member of the school's Youth and Government chapter.
GALLERY: Mansfield City Schools board recognizes students, student athletes
Stephen Rizzo hands certificates of recognition to juniors Brandon Polak (right) and Santana Saavedra (center).
Santana Saavedra, a junior at Mansfield Senior High School, thanks the school board for recognizing him as an Outstanding Tyger. Saavedra's teacher Robert Watson described him as a stellar student. Saavedra also tutors and is a member of the school's Youth and Government chapter.
Stephen Rizzo hands a certificate of recognition to Ricky Mills, an All State football player.
Stephen Rizzo hands a certificate of recognition to student athlete Sean Putt.
Polak described Watson as the best teacher he's ever had. He said that rather than lecture all day or give out lengthy reading assignments, Watson has conversations.
"It opened my mind up and I know it's opened so many more minds up," Polak said.
"I've learned more about government, about history, about politics, about everything from Mr. Watson. It saddens me to think that in just a week, I'll be halfway through his class."
According to Stephen Rizzo, chief academic officer for Mansfield City Schools, Watson is on the district’s curriculum committee and is a co-advisor for the high school’s National Honors Society chapter.
“Mr. Watson told me in one of our many conversations that his greatest accomplishment in education is the high number of his students going to college and communicating with him after they get there, telling him how they're doing, and coming back to visit with him over the years,” Rizzo told the board.
In other business, Athletic Director Kevin Porter recognized seniors Ricky Mills and Mekhi Bradley and junior Amarr Davis of the Tyger football team. All three students made first team all state. Porter also recognized student athletes Ahmaan Thomas, Dondreas Reese and Sean Putt.
Also during the meeting, the board:
Authorized the transfer of monies from the bond retirement fund to a specific permanent improvement fund as allowed by Ohio law.
Approved early graduation for Tyger Digital Academy students Joyce Thompson, Julia Wahl and Braden Fetters.
Approved donations to the district from Park National Bank, the Mansfield Fire Department Recreation Club, Scott & Margot Caldwell and Sluss Realty’s Stuff the Bus event.
Approved a $43,500 contract with Mercurio Construction Co. for work on the Malabar Care Connect Clinic.
Approved various contracts, including a grant-funded Nurse Practitioner and support staff from Third Street Family Health Services to work onsite at Malabar Care Connect.
Approved a contract for Community Health Workers to serve students and families in the SAFE Program. The two year agreement contract totals $171,106.90.
Set an organizational meeting for January 10, 2023.
Entered into executive session to consider the employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.