Caity Neuberger is shown here with the bouquet her mom gifted her to celebrate the publication of her work.

MANSFIELD – The words that filled endless pages of childhood journals, unfinished novels and notes on Caity Neuberger’s phone culminated earlier this month in her first print publication in Bella Grace magazine.

“I have been writing my whole life,” Neuberger said. “I just have always loved words and what they can do.

Caity Neuberger's family made their way to Barnes and Noble to see her publication on shelves.
Caity Neuberger was published in the 32nd issue of Bella Grace Magazine.
