MADISON TOWNSHIP — Rierra Arrington and Lyra Howell giggled as they grabbed handfuls of individually-wrapped, homemade cookies and arranged them on the table.
The morning rush was over. Most of the students at Madison South Elementary had settled into their classrooms. Four members of student council remained in the cafeteria, prepping for the new wave of customers that would arrive during lunch.
The school's student council held a Valentine-themed bake sale Wednesday to raise funds for third-grader London Hamilton and her family. The sale will continue Thursday and may extend into Friday if there are still items left.
GALLERY: Love for London bake sale at Madison South
Teachers described London Hamilton, 9, as a sweetheart who is full of life. She loves foxes, cats, singing and dancing.
1 of 7
Hamilton, 9, has epilepsy and autism. She was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in December. The rare bone cancer typically occurs in children and young adults, with about 200 new diagnoses each year in the United States. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Akron Children's Hospital.
“Once we heard what was happening, we all started pitching fundraiser ideas and we just all thought that the bake sale was probably the best one," said Beckham White, a fourth grader and Madison South's student council president.
White, Arrington and Howell manned the bake sale with council vice president Gavin Moore and student council advisors Jen Lawhorn, Naomi Adinkrah and Emily Richter.
The trio of teachers, all first-year student council advisors, said it's been encouraging to see their students' enthusiasm.
"It's been fun to see the kids come together and want to make changes for the school, and most importantly help a student," said Lawhorn, who teaches music at South.
"They have so many ideas. When a student's hurting, they definitely want to help.”
The group sold a variety of baked goods, valentines and miniature stuffed animals, priced between 25 cents and $4. The items were donated primarily by staff and student council families.
All of the proceeds will go to the Hamilton family to help pay for medical costs, travel and other expenses.
“I feel like that's just the South way," Principal Nicole Cox said. "Adults and students for years here have supported their own. It's just one more time of them stepping up and doing what's best for each other."
Teachers said they were moved by the generosity of the community.
“We figured (students) would come in with a quarter or a dollar. A lot of them came in with like $20, $10," said Richter, who teaches STEM. "Their families want to support London as well."
It's just one way the school system has rallied around London.
“I think especially for the third grade, and for her class, it’s really hit home," Lawhorn said. "They've been backing her a lot, writing letters, sending pictures."
Madison Middle School is hosting a "coin war" this week to benefit the Hamilton family. The winning class will receive an ice cream party.