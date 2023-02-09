student bake sale

Fourth grade student council representatives Rierra Arrington and Lyra Howell restock the bake sale table at Madison South Elementary.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Rierra Arrington and Lyra Howell giggled as they grabbed handfuls of individually-wrapped, homemade cookies and arranged them on the table. 

The morning rush was over. Most of the students at Madison South Elementary had settled into their classrooms. Four members of student council remained in the cafeteria, prepping for the new wave of customers that would arrive during lunch.

Teachers described London Hamilton, 9, as a sweetheart who is full of life. She loves foxes, cats, singing and dancing.

London Hamilton

London Hamilton, 9, is battling a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

