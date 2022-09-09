Nikki Cox Madison South principal
Nicole Cox, principal of Madison South Elementary, speaks at a board meeting.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Teachers at Madison South Elementary were recently awarded a $730 grant from the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund.

The grant will be used to promote literacy through the school and community.

