MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Teachers at Madison South Elementary were recently awarded a $730 grant from the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund.
The grant will be used to promote literacy through the school and community.
"The staff and students at Madison South are extremely thankful for this funding and look forward to putting it to great use, as we advance school wide, in becoming better writers," Principal Nicole Cox said.
Funds will be used to purchase "Secret Stories" curriculum and purchase supplies for improving handwriting skills.
Cox called it a new and exciting way to expose children to phonics.
"They give the reasons why letters go together and make the different sounds that they do," she said. "They offer explanations for the sounds that are created as well."
According to its website, Secret Stories provides multi-sensory phonics instruction rooted in the science of reading. The curriculum utilizes cartoon letters and "short phonics stories" where letters and letter pairings "have fun personalities and behave just like kids do."
The creators of the curriculum say the method creates a logical, predictable connection between letters and letter sounds for students that's easy to remember.
In one example, the letter pairings 'au' and 'aw' appear to be in love, causing them to sigh the 'aw' sound.
"Secret Stories comes from the science of reading and cognitive neuroscience research that channels backdoor learning to accelerate phonics skill mastery for reading and writing," Cox told Richland Source.
Other grant funds will help supply students with weighted pencils, slant desks, multiple types of lined paper to assist beginning writers and pencil grips.
All of the supplies are meant to help improve students' handwriting skills, which Cox says go hand in hand with literacy.
"Students need to be able to write their thoughts on paper," she said. "In first grade we use a reader’s response notebook where students answer comprehension questions. It helps develop their comprehension and writing skills."
Cox said the tools will help bolsters students' physical ability to write.
"Students' writing abilities have regressed. Their fine motor skills need strengthened," she said. "Weighted pencils will help with that."
"Slanted desks help the students write at a different angle. The angle of the desk helps their arm move the way it should for neat handwriting."
The Harry and Lois McCullough Fund was established for the purpose of promoting writing, literature appreciation, music and Ohio history through creative, innovative, and effective methods and programs.
