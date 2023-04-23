Robert Peterson

Supt. Rob Peterson of Madison Local Schools (Richland Source file photo)

MADISON TOWNSHIP – A new provision in Ohio’s next biennium budget could open the door for a career tech expansion at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Supt. Rob Peterson told school board members last week the district is working on a grant proposal to add five new classrooms and one new lab onto the back of the high school's career tech wing. The proposal also seeks funds to renovate the health technologies lab.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com