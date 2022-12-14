MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Local School District’s board of education voted unanimously to put an 8 mill general operating levy on the ballot.
The board passed a resolution of necessity at its Wednesday meeting, the first step in putting the issue before voters on May 2. The board will vote again on a final resolution in January, as required by Ohio law.
If passed, the new levy would generate approximately $3 million per year. Collection would begin in 2024. The levy would be continuing, meaning it would not expire or be up for a renewal vote.
1 of 3
Jonathon Muro.JPG
Middle school Principal Jonathon Muro gives an update during a Madison school board meeting.
Middle school Principal Jonathon Muro gives an update during a Madison school board meeting.
Madison Levy Fast Facts Page 1
Madison Levy Fast Facts Page 2
"It's been 25 years since we've been on the ballot asking for additional operating funds," Supt. Rob Peterson said. "Nobody wants to raise anybody's taxes, but I think we're at a time in our district where this absolutely has to happen. If it doesn't, we're going to have to make pretty significant cuts."
Peterson told the board an 8 mill levy would cost a homeowner with a tax valuation of $100,000 approximately $23.33 per month. Peterson pointed out that tax valuation is not necessarily the same as current market value and recommended anyone curious about the taxable value of their home to visit the Richland County Auditor's site.
Peterson said the additional operating funds would be used to address the district's current operating deficit. The district ended last school year with a $1.5 million operating deficit and is projected to end the current one with a $1.7 million deficit.
The increase would also be used to cover rising costs in salaries, benefits, curriculum, technology and facilities maintenance.
"We want to continue to offer our students quality educational and extracurricular opportunities," Peterson said.
"We want to continue to recruit and retain highly skilled teachers, non-teaching staff and administrators. That is a significant portion of our budget. And it is becoming tougher and tougher every year to recruit and retain staff just because of the shortages of employees that are out there. So we want to be very competitive with what we offer. "
"During that span, we've also dealt with an increase in the number of graduation requirements, which requires more staff; increases in special education requirements, that requires more staff," Peterson said.
Peterson said the district receives less per student than the countywide average. Citing data from the Ohio Department of Education. The district received $4,211.18 of total property tax per pupil in 2021, while the average among Richland County districts was $6,989.73.
Madison also had a lower-than-average local revenue share compared to other districts, with 28 percent of its per-pupil revenue coming from local taxes. Other Richland County school districts ranged from 24 percent (Mansfield City) to 51 percent (Ontario), but most had a local share between 36 and 46 percent.
The district's athletic booster club has already made a $5,000 donation to the levy committee, and hopes to raise $20,000.
Principal Jonathan Muro gave an overview of Madison Middle School's school's 2021-2022 report card. The school earned three stars in achievement, four stars in progress and five stars in gap closing.
Muro shared that 277 students made the honor roll at the end of the first 9 weeks, 23 more than the first quarter of last school year. The middle school has started an after-school tutoring program on Tuesday and Wednesdays in partnership with the National Honor Society.
Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Andrew Kepple of Madison Middle School gave an overview of middle school athletics and organizations the middle school partners with to provide support to students. Those organizations include Catalyst Life Services, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Family Life Services, the Juvenile Detention Center and Vape Educate.
Members of the facility improvement and development committee spoke
Accepted the appointment of Kalen Oslie to assistant varsity baseball coach and her resignation as head 9th grade baseball coach
Accepted various staff appointments
Approved a revision of the administrative salary schedule that will add an assistant treasurer position. An assistant treasure will be required to have a treasurer’s license issued byt he Ohio Department of Education and a minimum of a bachelor’s degree
The Superintendent recommends the Board of Education approve the Memorandum of Understanding with OAPSE Local #292 to modify the deductible requirement for a single high deductible health plan to $3,000, indexed up from $2,800 to meet the minimum deductible requirements established by the I.R.S.
The Superintendent recommends the Board of Education approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the Madison Local Education Association (MLEA) to modify the deductible requirement for a single high deductible health plan to $3,000, indexed up from $2,800 to meet the minimum deductible requirements established by the I.R.S.
The Superintendent recommends the Board of Education approve the termination of the employment of Daisha Reuer on the grounds of violations of the rules and regulations of the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center, violations of Ohio Revised Code and/or Ohio Administrative Code, insubordination, neglect of duty and other acts of misfeasance, malfeasance and/or nonfeasance and direct the Treasurer to serve upon her notice of this Board’s action by certified mail.