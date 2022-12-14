Robert Peterson

Supt. Rob Peterson of Madison Local Schools gives an update during a school board meeting.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Local School District’s board of education voted unanimously to put an 8 mill general operating levy on the ballot.

The board passed a resolution of necessity at its Wednesday meeting, the first step in putting the issue before voters on May 2. The board will vote again on a final resolution in January, as required by Ohio law.

GALLERY: Madison Levy facts

1 of 3

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com