bradd stevens

Treasurer Bradd Stevens gives a financial update to the Madison Local Schools board of education.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District's board of education will likely vote next month on whether to put a new operating levy on the ballot.

Supt. Rob Peterson said Wednesday he's recommending a new, 8 mill operating levy for the May 2023 ballot. According to Peterson, an 8 mill levy would generate approximately $3 million for the district each year.

Download PDF Madison FYF

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com