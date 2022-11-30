MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District's board of education will likely vote next month on whether to put a new operating levy on the ballot.
Supt. Rob Peterson said Wednesday he's recommending a new, 8 mill operating levy for the May 2023 ballot. According to Peterson, an 8 mill levy would generate approximately $3 million for the district each year.
"We have a great district. We provide lots of opportunities for our kids," Peterson said. "We want to continue to provide those opportunities and add to those.
"The more we did research and dug into what the intentions are for the next biennium budget at the state level, the more we realized that we can't anticipate a large increase (in funding) from the state," he added.
Peterson said the district will likely have to make "significant cuts" if the levy doesn't pass.
"We certainly don't want to do that, don't want to think that way, don't even really want to talk about cuts," he said. "But these are funds that we've gone a long time without asking for.
"We're making a lot of progress and moving in the right direction. We just need the funding to be able to continue to do so."
Board president Tim Wigton voiced support for a new levy.
"The district has gone 25 years without asking for new money. I don't know any household that could operate their house that way," Wigton said.
"If the district likes what their schools are, they need to support them. That's what it comes down to."
Peterson's announcement came minutes before treasurer Bradd Stevens gave an overview of the district's most recent five-year forecast.
Stevens didn't sugarcoat the numbers.
"I apologize that it's not rainbows and kittens, but it is what it is," he told board members.
Stevens projected seven-figure operating deficits for the next five fiscal years, but estimated the district’s cash balance will remain positive through the end of fiscal year 2024.
The Ohio Department of Education requires school districts to complete a five-year forecast twice each year. The forecasts do not include expenses or revenues related to federal grants or athletics.
Stevens pointed out that while the forecast can be a helpful tool, many things could change over the course of the next five years, including the district's state funding.
More than 90 percent of the district's revenue comes from foundation funding provided by the state and local property tax revenues. Stevens projected an average annual revenue growth of 1.6 percent for the forecasted period.
State funding for school districts is determined every two years, when the legislature creates its biennium budget. The current budget, the first to include partial phase-in of the Fair School Funding Plan, expires June 30.
Stevens said he's met with Ohio Sen. Mark Romanchuk, officials from the Ohio Department of Education and school budgeting consultants. No one seems to know for sure if legislators will continue phasing in the Fair School Funding Plan or by how much.
"They said they're going to phase it in," Stevens said. "The percentage that they're capping the phase in at — right now we're getting almost $2.7 million less than the state said we should get."
In light of the uncertainty, Stevens chose what he called a fairly conservative estimate of a three percent increase in funding from the state each year.
"The only real control we have over total revenues is adding levies, asking for more money, and we haven't asked for more new money in the last 25 years," Stevens said.
During a breakdown of general fund expenditures, Stevens said that just over 51 percent of the general fund budget is for wages, 34 percent is for employee benefits and 10 percent is for services.
The district's most recent staff contract secures step and base increases for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Stevens assumed step increases, but not base wage increases, after fiscal year 2024.
Nevertheless, Stevens said staffing costs will go up significantly in fiscal year 2025 because the district has been using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to offset staffing costs. All COVID-19 relief funds must be spent by fiscal year 2025.
Stevens projected an annual average of eight percent increase in medical insurance costs and a five-and-a-half percent increase for other benefit costs.
He also said the district has limited control over utilities costs, but has joined a consortium to competitively negotiate electric and gas rates.
The next Madison school board meeting will be on Dec. 14, two weeks earlier than normal, due to the Christmas holiday.