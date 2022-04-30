MADISON TOWNSHIP – Jacob Grove has witnessed first-hand the excitement and passion students have for their career technical education courses.
Now, he wants to continue building the program at Madison Comprehensive High School. Grove was recently approved by the school board to take on a new role next fall as career tech director. He currently serves as assistant principal.
“CTE is important because it allows for students to have more of a hands-on approach to learning,” Grove said.
CTE students have the opportunity to earn industry recognized credentials, college credit and potentially qualify for work release, depending on their specific program.
“The amount of opportunities that this opens up for students is outstanding,” Grove said. “Seeing our students successful and excited within their chosen career field is something that I want to be a part of.”
Grove will replace Scott Musser, who resigned to take a job opportunity closer to home. He said he’s determined to build on Musser’s success.
“The overall success of the Career Technical Education program has been elevated within his time here at Madison,” Grove said. “The focus will be continuing the momentum and direction.”
“Developing a system to track work-based learning and continuing to build community partnerships will be in the forefront,” he added.
Supt. Rob Peterson said he believes Grove will transition well into the new role.
“Jake has done a great job as our assistant principal,” Supt. Rob Peterson said. “He’s great with kids and I think he’ll do a great job with the career tech students.”
Musser will start as the principal of Wooster High School on Aug. 1, the same day Grove takes over as career tech director.
“This is a decision that has not been made lightly. However, I believe that it is time for me to take this step,” Musser said in his letter of resignation. “There will always be a place in my heart for the wonderful teachers, administrators, and staff at Madison.”
Grove is a 2008 graduate of Ashland University. He earned his Master’s Degree in educational leadership from Concordia University and obtained his administrative licensure through Ashland University.
He began his time with the district teaching physical education for five years at Eastview Elementary and an additional three years at Madison Comprehensive High School.
He also worked for four years as the assistant principal at Galion High School.
The board also amended the resignation of outgoing treasurer Robin Klenk, who will now leave the district on April 30.
The Crestview Local Board of Education approved a three-year contract with Klenk at a special board meeting April 5. The $89,000 contract begins May 1.
In her letter of resignation, submitted to the board on Jan. 15, Klenk said she felt it was “time to explore new paths” in her career.
“I have truly enjoyed working with so many great people over the years,” she wrote.
In a separate motion, the board approved hiring its incoming treasurer Bradd Stevens as an interim treasurer for May 1 to July 31.
The board approved a three-year contract with Stevens at its March 23 meeting. That contract will begin August 1, 2022.
Stevens has been a school treasurer for nine years and has spent the last seven with the Clear Fork Local School District. He said he applied for the role at Madison because of the opportunity to grow and move to a “significantly larger” district.
“I am looking forward to serving the Madison Local School District and the Madison Community,” he added.
The board also:
Approved Jessica Rush as a middle school counselor for the 2022-2023 school year
Approved a roof restoration project at Madison South Elementary in the amount of $120,878 for Section D and $70,485 for Section A. The project will be completed in fiscal year 2023. Material costs will come out of the 2022 budget.
Approved the Madison Concert Choir and Concert Band to participate in the Cedar Point “Trills and Thrills” competition on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Catalyst Life Services and Madison Local Schools to provide Qualified Sign Language Interpretative services as needed for the 2022-2023 and 2023- 2024 school years.
Approved a salary increase for Supt. Rob Peterson in the amount of $2,000/year for 2021/2022 and $3,000/year for 2022/2023. Peterson became the district’s superintendent on August 1, 2020, with a three-year contract for $115,000 per year.
Approved the creation of a 200 activity account for Elementary Olympics. The account will be used to manage funds raised for the Elementary Olympics program.