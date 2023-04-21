MADISON TOWNSHIP — Administrators at Madison Local Schools recognized three outgoing retirees, Laurie Dean, Maxine Hall and Randall "Randy" Kessler, during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Dean has been a cosmetology instructor for high school and adult education students for 28 years. Grove called her a "huge asset."
"I'm glad in my first year here that I've had an opportunity to work with her," Grove said. "I wish she would stay, but I get it. She definitely earned it and I wish her the best of luck.”
Hall has worked for 30 years as a secretary for Madison's adult education program. Sonja Pluck, director of the adult career center, described Hall as loyal, dedicated and reliable.
"She would always go above and beyond. She never missed work," Pluck said.
"She retired with the maximum number of sick days you can accumulate because she was always there. But most of all, she became a very, very good friend to so many of us.”
Kessler is a bus driver who joined the district in 2009. Transportation supervisor Mike Yost said he hopes to be able talk Kessler into filling in for the occasional field trip after he retires.
"Randy always had a positive attitude," Yost said. "He always keeps our spirits up.”
Eastview Principal Melissa Wigton said Kessler consistently brings smiles to the people around him and gives her a Werther's Original candy at the end of every school day.
"He's made great relationships with staff, great relationships with students," she said.
Also during the meeting, Wigton shared an update on Eastview's iReady diagnostic scores.
“One of the things that we’ve been (excited) about is the amount of growth that our students have had so far this year,” Wigton said.
Wigton said at the beginning of the school year, 30 percent of students tested at or above grade level for reading and 15 percent tested at or above grade level for math. By mid year, those numbers rose to 50 percent for reading and 38 percent for math.
Wigton said the school exceeded its growth goal of 50 percent increases in both measures.
Members of the Eastview Elementary student council, along with advisor Denise Thompson, updated the board on activities at school.
High school math teacher Chad Metzger spoke about a potential partnership with other Richland County school districts to offer college credit plus (CCP) courses online.
The board approved various personnel matters, including continuing contracts with several district employees.
Board member Mary Kotterman chose not to vote in favor of continuing the contract of high school science teacher Eddie Walker.