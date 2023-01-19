Madison Ram logo
By Katie Ellington, Staff Reporter

MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District Levy Committee isn't wasting any time. 

Co-chairs Jeff Parton and Chris Powell addressed the school board Wednesday with an update on their progress. Parton said more than 30 volunteers attended the committee's last meeting.

