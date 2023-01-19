MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District Levy Committee isn't wasting any time.
Co-chairs Jeff Parton and Chris Powell addressed the school board Wednesday with an update on their progress. Parton said more than 30 volunteers attended the committee's last meeting.
“Hopefully within one more week our (sub)committees will be established with volunteers," Parton said.
The levy committee will host a Monte Carlo night fundraiser on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Eastbrook Center on 720 Fifth Ave. Tickets will cost $20 and include a reverse raffle ticket, gaming, food and beverages. During the reverse raffle, the last five tickets to be drawn will win cash prizes, with a grand prize of $1,500.
Proceeds will go towards the printing and postage of yard signs and other materials that raise community awareness of the levy and its purpose.
Parton, a Madison graduate and lifelong resident, said he supports the levy because he's proud of the Madison community.
"Supporting this levy will only strengthen our school district and the community at large," he said. "It’s really important to support it. Our kids are worth it."
The board voted unanimously in December to pass a resolution of necessity for the 8 mil ballot measure. Board members voted again Wednesday to put the issue on the ballot; Ohio law requires school boards to pass two separate resolutions.
According to the resolution, the levy will generate $3,136,272 in revenue per year. Collection would begin in the calendar year 2024. The key would be continuing, meaning it would not expire or be up for a renewal vote.
Supt. Rob Peterson told the board the levy would cost homeowners approximately $23.33 per month for every $100,000 of appraised tax valuation. Peterson pointed out that tax valuation is not necessarily the same as a home's current market value, and recommended anyone curious about the taxable value of their home to visit the Richland County Auditor's site.
"It's been 25 years since we've been on the ballot asking for additional operating funds," Peterson said in December.
"Nobody wants to raise anybody's taxes, but I think we're at a time in our district where this absolutely has to happen. If it doesn't, we're going to have to make pretty significant cuts."
Peterson said the additional operating funds would be used to address the district's current operating deficit. The district ended last school year with a $1.5 million operating deficit and is projected to end the current one with a $1.7 million deficit.